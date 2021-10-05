Crime commissioner secures more than £500K to tackle violence against women and girls

Money has been secured to help tackle violence against woman and girls.

The £549,000 will come from the government’s Safer Streets fund and will, the PCC says, be spent on a raft of projects to help raise awareness of the problems faced by women and change attitudes amongst men and boys.

Initiatives include a "wide-reaching public campaign" designed to highlight violence against women and girls and change attitudes amongst men and boys and an educational programme led by specialist workers in schools to promote healthy relationships and respect.

There will also be a training programme to raise awareness of the harm faced by sex workers and homeless women and new designs to make public spaces safer.

The police also plan to work closely with organisations including West Midlands Combined Authority and Transport for West Midlands to make it easier for harassment on the region’s buses, trams and trains to be reported.

Simon Foster, the West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “I’m very pleased that we’ve been able to secure this money for the region.

“Whilst not nearly enough on its own, it will help us begin the vital work of challenging and changing attitudes and behaviours amongst men and boys.

“Violence against women and girls across the country is under reported and prosecution rates are extremely low.

“I pledged in my manifesto to do far more to ensure we combat violence against women and girls and the safer streets fund is part of the action I will be taking.”

Sexual harassment is often committed in public places.