Theatre calls on businesses to help disadvantaged families enjoy its Christmas events

The Lichfield Garrick panto is always a popular family production.

Since 2017, over 100 families have visited the theatre thanks to members of the business community who sponsored tickets.

After last year’s live pantomime couldn’t run due to the pandemic, the Garrick is again calling on businesses to help them make a difference to more families and young people.

The scheme has been developed "to make it more flexible" for the beneficiaries and sponsors.

Sponsorship can be of any amount, and it is then applied flexibly to families based on their requirements.

The experience will also carry on throughout the year, by offering young people the chance to participate in other activities, such as Young REP companies, workshops, or even to try out the brand new Escape Room.

This year's Lichfield Garrick pantomime is Peter Pan. Pictured, from left are Peter Pan (Marcus Billany), Mrs Smee (Sam Rabone) and Captain Hook (David McKechnie.(Picture by Pamela Raith)

Auctioneer Richard Winterton, whose business is sponsoring for the third time this year, said: “The magic of the Garrick’s panto is a wonderful way for all the family to celebrate the magic of Christmas.

"We’re delighted to be able to help spread that magic by sponsoring three family tickets and supporting this important scheme.”

A spokesperson for Lichfield Foodbank, one of the charities that has received tickets in previous years and will do again this Christmas, said: “Thank you so much to everyone at Lichfield Garrick Theatre for providing pantomime tickets for service users of Lichfield Foodbank.

"These tickets give our families a much-needed, fun night out at a time of year that many can find financially and emotionally challenging.

"It really is a wonderful Christmas gift.”

Joining Richard Winterton Auctioneers in sponsoring a family so far are: Birch Hosting, Booking Protect, Bowbrook Financial Planners, Brand Jam, The Dancer’s Room, Hamdon Education, Hardy Signs, Hunnypot Cottage, Mercia Food Hub, Mama Life Magazine, Palletways UK, Pure Protect, Raphael Design, SLC Rail, The Bureau Lichfield, The Best of Lichfield and Visit Lichfield.

Family ticket sponsors will be recognised in press and social media coverage of the scheme and tickets will be distributed to deserving people by local charities.