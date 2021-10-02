Charity asking people to add a splash of colour to support those with sight loss

Pictured, left, Andy Billingham,Sharon Sutton with Genie, Sarah Dovey and Meena Sahota

The Beacon Centre for the Blind is hosting its first Bright For Sight Day on October 14 – and is asking people to wear their brightest outfits on the day.

It is a simple way for families, schools, community groups and businesses to show their support for people with sight loss, as once participants have chosen their outfit all they need to do is donate to the Beacon Centre.

The charity is also hoping the event will help spread the message that bright colours and good contrast can help people to make the most of their sight.

Beacon Centre supporter engagement manager, Sophie Higgins, said: “We are so excited to have launched our first Bright For Sight Day on October 14 which is World Sight Day.

"It’s such an easy way to support Beacon while helping us to spread the message about how to make the most of your sight by using bright colours to make things stand out.

“We would love as many people as possible across the area to get involved and help make the future bright for someone with sight loss living locally.”