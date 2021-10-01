Spooky ghost tours and trick or treating in the city

Visitor economy officer Aileen Beesley beckons you to join one of the forthcoming spooky tours.

The series of walks around Lichfield’s historical city centre take in the history of the Market Square burnings at the stake, the ghosts sighted at Dam Street, Cathedral Close and other city locations.

The Gruesome and Ghostly tours are being welcomed back for 2021 by Lichfield District Council’s visitor economy team, Visit Lichfield.

Councillor Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council’s Cabinet Member responsible for Tourism, said: “It’s great to see the return of our Gruesome and Ghostly tours.

"They are a fun way to learn more about the history of the city and will give you a whole host of stories to entertain your friends and family with when you pass by one of our local ghost haunts.”

The 90-minute Gruesome and Ghostly tours cost £6 each and are running on October 8, 23, 29, 30 at 7pm and on October 31 at 6pm, 7pm and 8pm.

Trick or Treat tours are also on offer for families this October half term. They feature ghost stories and knocking on a small number of prearranged doors. The tours are aimed at children aged 12 and under who are accompanied by an adult.

“These tours offer a really fun way to get into the spirit of Halloween with your children.

"They bring together the perfect mix of treats, tricks and ghost stories, and dressing up is definitely encouraged,”added Cllr Eadie.

The one-hour Trick or Treat tours cost £7 each or £14 for one adult and two children. They are running on Friday October 29 and Saturday October 30 at 3pm.

All tours need to be booked in advance at the Visitor Information desk in St Mary’s on the Market Square or by calling the team on 01543 308924.