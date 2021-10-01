District youth club receives Queen's Award for Voluntary Service

Sheila McMahon (right) at the presentation with the High Sheriff of Staffordshire, Mr Jamie Friend and wife Sanda.

The Queen's Lord Lieutenant for Staffordshire, Mr Ian Dudson and his wife Jane, and the High Sheriff of Staffordshire, Mr Jamie Friend and wife Sandra attended the event for the Fun Club Hub at The Hub at St Mary's along with local councillors.

The event was compered by comedienne Sheila McMahon who is "a big supporter" of the club.

Sheila, who is also mental health counsellor, and will be appearing at the Lichfield Garrick next month, was booked by Fun Club Hub, which offers youth provision for 8 to 18-year-olds.

The event saw the audience engage in a mass dance tutorial to Michael Jackson's Thriller as well as being entertained by Sheila, who is the CEO of Mind Management For You.

"It was a fabulous gig," she said.

"It was great to be back performing live and I was honoured to meet The Queen's Lord Lieutenant and High Sheriff, and their wives at this great event.

"The award went to the amazing Fun Club Hub for Lichfield and Burntwood Youth Provision for the outstanding work that they do for 8 to 18-year-olds.

"Club founders Liz Bacon and Kerry McCabe-Crowley are amazing women who do amazing work.

"It was a real privilege to compere this event and it was great fun - which included everyone doing dance steps to Thriller."

Fun Club Hub co-manager Liz Bacon said: "It was absolutely fantastic to receive the award.

"It is a real honour and the Fun Club Hub is so proud.

"We had a fantastic day with the Lord Lieutenant and the High Sheriff and their wives, and we would like to thank Sheila who is a big supporter of our work."

Fun Club Hub, which has 100 members meets at Cherry Close Youth Club in Burntwood on Wednesday evenings and at Little Green Frog in Lichfield on Thursday evenings.

Juniors, aged 10 to 13, are catered for from 6pm until 7.30pm and seniors, aged 13 to 18, have their session from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

The Fun Club Hub offers informal education to young people through fun activities such as arts and crafts and also provides sexual health advice.

Sheila McMahon will appear at the Garrick with her latest mental health comedy show on Saturday October 9.