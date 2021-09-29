Siblings take on London Marathon challenge in honour of disabled brother

Luke, Josh and their brother Callum Mcevoy.

Josh, 25, and Luke McEvoy, 29, are taking on the 26.2-mile challenge in the capital in honour of their brother Callum, 21.

They were inspired to raise funds for Sense, which supports children and adults with complex disabilities, including those who are deafblind.

Josh and Luke, who are from Kingswinford and work together at a car garage in Tipton, are hoping to raise over £3,000 for Sense, and awareness of Callum's disability.

They ran the Manchester Marathon together in 2017, but this will be their first London Marathon and they are hoping to complete it in 4 hours.

“We are both really excited and extremely nervous about the marathon," said Josh.

"It’s going to be a difficult challenge that we can’t wait to conquer."

Luke added: "It makes it all worthwhile raising money and awareness for a great cause close to our hearts all for our younger brother Callum!”

Richard Kramer, Chief Executive at Sense, said: “We are so grateful and thrilled that Luke and Josh, inspired by their brother Callum, have chosen to support Sense by taking on the incredible challenge of running the London Marathon.

“It’s thanks to people like them that Sense is able to support people with complex disabilities, including those who are deafblind, to communicate and experience the world.

“We wish Josh and Luke the very best of luck on the day and look forward to cheering them on from the side-lines.”

Anyone wishing to sponsor Luke and Josh’s London Marathon effort, can visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/joshua-mcevoy