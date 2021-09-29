Alleged murder victim "had previous head injuries" expert tells court

Victim Anthony Bird. Photo: West Midlands Police

Anthony Bird, 50, died in hospital on August 12 last year.

Wolverhampton Crown Court has heard he was allegedly subjected to a prolonged and ferocious attack in Victoria Park, Tipton on July 26.

Defendants Steven Bennett, 38, and Suni Gill, 33, who both deny murdering Mr Bird, had been visiting the park with a female friend when they confronted him accusing him of being a paedophile, an unsubstantiated claim.

The jury has heard that the defendants punched and kicked Mr Bird as he lay defenceless on the ground.

Mr Jo Sidhu, defending Bennett questioned expert witness, medical consultant Mr Howard Brydon, about Mr Bird’s condition in hospital following the attack.

Mr Bird had suffered three successive seizures in hospital and had fallen onto the floor which made his head bleed.

“Mr Bird had head injuries before the attack,” said Mr Brydon, a Consultant Neurosurgeon at University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust.

“There were areas of damage on CT scans consistent with head injury.

“If you have a serious head injury in the past with structural damage (to the brain) there will always be abnormalities.”

In his evidence Mr Brydon said that Mr Bird was an alcoholic and sudden abstention from drinking can cause seizures.

“Mr Bird had been given anti-epilepsy tablets in hospital and he had been refusing to take them," he said.

“If you suddenly stop taking them it can provoke a seizure.

“When on August 2 he was found on the floor with a bleed from his head, he probably suffered another head injury at this point.

“You can have another seizure at that moment of impact.”

Mr Brydon said Mr Bird’s condition “never fully recovered” and that there was a “significant deterioration” after August 2.

“I think there is a connection between the seizures and his deterioration,” he said.

“Mr Bird did not die from his brain condition, and as a consequence, from the head injury he was admitted with on July 26.

“It might be that he died of multi-organ failure.

“We know he had significant liver disease.

“I do not think the assault of July 26 played more than a negligible contribution to his eventual death."

Bennett of Bevan Road and Gill of Shore Road, Tipton both deny murder.