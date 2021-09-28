'Well managed' primary school rated 'good' by Ofsted across the board

Pupils at Holy Rosary Catholic Primary Academy celebrate being awarding 'Good' Status in their Ofsted Inspection with (centre, back) Councillor Dr Michael Hardacre, the City of Wolverhampton Council's Cabinet Member for Education and Skills and Principal, Adam Jewkes.

The assessment of Holy Rosary Catholic Primary Academy in Wolverhampton in July concluded that the Hickman Avenue school has a "strong focus on nurturing the whole child", with staff promoting its "inclusive and Catholic values".

Teachers were found to use their knowledge and enthusiasm to "plan and deliver effective lessons" in a range of subjects, such as English and maths and as a result, pupils' knowledge and skills in these subjects are strong.

It was also acknowledged that the school's leaders are bringing about improvements in other subjects too.

Principal Adam Jewkes said: "I am delighted we have this wonderful validation from Ofsted at last as the pandemic delayed our inspection.

"It is my honour and privilege to be the leader of such a happy, close knit and vibrant school family.

“I would like to extend my thanks to all of our children and staff for their hard work to make each day at Holy Rosary the best it can possibly be for everyone.

"A huge thank you also to our governors and parents for their constant support, particularly throughout the challenges of the current pandemic.

"Holy Rosary certainly has a bright and exciting future ahead as we continue to develop the school together.”

The Ofsted inspectors said that pupils have "good attitudes" towards learning and they are "well organised".

Reception class make "a good start", continually extending their reading and maths skills, with teaching "well led and managed" and as a result, most children can read fluently by the end of Key Stage 1 and continue to read widely as they move up through the school.

The school's personal, social, and health education (PSHE) lessons are "engaging and relevant", with children learning how to keep themselves safe and given a good understanding of fundamental British values, such as the rule of law.

Inspectors stated that teachers understand the different needs of the pupils in their classes, teaching assistants are "well trained and highly effective", and the children are happy to come to school and feel safe and well cared for.

Staff take "great care" to meet the needs of pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and inspectors praised pupils' good behaviour.

The school was rated "good" in all five inspection areas; the quality of education; behaviour and attitudes; personal development; leadership and management; and Early Years provision.

It is part of the St Francis and St Clare Catholic Multi Academy Company, has worked closely with the City of Wolverhampton Council's School Improvement Team to raise standards and Mr Jewkes, and his team are "determined to make further improvements".

Since its last inspection in 2018, Holy Rosary has been rated in the top 10 schools in Black Country by the Real Schools Guide.

Toni Ellis, CEO of St Francis and St Clare Catholic Multi Academy Company, said: “Holy Rosary Catholic Primary Academy has rightly secured a very good inspection report following a trend of excellent academic outcomes and impressive welfare and personal development support for their pupils.

“The academy is a wonderful family of pupils, staff, parents and leaders working together to provide aspirational life chances for the young people in their care.

"We are proud of their achievements and look forward to the journey ahead, led by an exceptional principal and his team.”

Councillor Dr Michael Hardacre, the City of Wolverhampton Council's Cabinet Member for Education and Skills, said: "This is an excellent report which records strong progress by Holy Rosary Catholic Primary Academy.