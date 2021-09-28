Hundreds of costumed crusaders join Hero Walk in aid of hospice

Participants in the St Giles Hero Walk.

The fundraising event and fun day attracted 256 brightly-costumed walkers and their doggie sidekicks to Lichfield's Beacon Park on Saturday (September 25) to support hospice care for patients and their families who are living with a terminal illness.

During the Hero Walk, people are encouraged to pull on their capes and eye masks or dress up as their favourite hero before tackling a 5km walk with a series of fun challenges along the way.

The event featured entertainment including performances by the Back 2 Back dance group from the TV show Got to Dance and the Rock Choir from Britain’s Got Talent, along with a warm up from Tappy Toes in Lichfield.

The army of fundraisers – who this year also included people dressed as The Incredibles, Spider-Man, Batgirl, Harley Quinn and Wonder Woman – also enjoyed refreshments and family photos at the "Hero Hub" entertainment area before they set off on the walk at 12 noon, watched by Darth Vader and his stormtroopers and cheered on by Lichfield Mayor Robert Yardley and Councillor Barry Gwilt, Chairman of Lichfield District Council.

The Hero Walk came to the city for the first time in 2021 after being successfully launched in Walsall in 2019 and was due to return last year, but had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zoe Wright, Events Manager at St Giles Hospice, said: “We’ve had a fantastic day in Beacon Park for our first Hero Walk in Lichfield and would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has made us feel so welcome.

“We’d also like to thank all of the awesome fundraisers who crossed the finish line and picked up their medals today – by supporting St Giles and the Hero Walk they’ve become our heroes too!

“Each year the Hero Walk gives people the opportunity to pull on their capes and eye masks and show they care by celebrating the hero in their own lives.

"They can be members of their family, someone they’ve lost, nurses, teachers­ – anyone who has made a difference to them who deserves a special thank you.

“It’s such a lovely, fun event with activities and entertainment for the whole family, and the colourful costumes give the whole place a jolly carnival atmosphere – people can’t help but have a good time.

"We hope everybody enjoyed taking part and we can’t wait to see which weird and wonderful characters will turn up to take up our hero challenge next year.”