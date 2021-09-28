Dad to take on London Marathon in aid of hospital that cared for his son's best friend

Stuart Hubble is running the London Marathon this Sunday to raise money for the charity Carter The Brave in support of Birmingham Children's Hospital.

Stuart Hubble, 41, will be hitting the capital's pavements for the 26.2 mile challenge in aid of Carter the Brave.

The charity raises money for BCH and research into treatment of leukaemia after Lichfield youngster, Carter Chatting, 9, was looked after there as he battled the disease.

Stuart's son, Oscar, 9, is best friends with Carter - they are fellow students at Lichfield Cathedral School - and Stuart was determined to support Carter the Brave.

"I would take Oscar to visit Carter while he was undergoing treatment at Birmingham Children’s Hospital and would be reduced to tears seeing the harsh reality the essential treatment caused," said Stuart.

"The sheer resilience of Carter who smiles through the pain and treatments, and the family being so strong, how they deal with it on a day-to-day basis, that drove me to do the marathon.

"Compared with what Carter has been through a marathon is nothing."

Every penny Stuart raises will go towards research.

"So many children need the care at Birmingham Children's Hospital and research is so important," he said.

The Aldridge businessman, owner of Crazypricebeds.com in Northgate, said he had spoken with Carter's dad, Matthew, and some other friends about doing the London Marathon for Carter the Brave.

"It was a bit of a bet but we did not think we would get a place," said Stuart.

"I have never run in my life - I am not a runner at all.

"I had put a bit of weight on, I was 16 stone.

"But I got a place in the marathon - it was meant to be."

Stuart, who lives in Hixon with wife Rebecca, Oscar, daughter Aurora,7, and younger son Ted, 3, said his training went well until he caught Covid in March.

"It put me out of action for a few weeks," he said.

"I have done three half-marathons but the London marathon will take a real push.

"I am looking forward to it - I am a little apprehensive but I know the atmosphere gets you round."