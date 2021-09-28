Autistic teen's delight at special trike which has 'changed his life'

Claire now has peace of mind knowing her son is able to enjoy himself safely.

Sam Coley, and his mum, Claire, sit side-by-side on the trike, and are relishing the chance to enjoy fresh air together on wheels.

Sam,14, who needs 24-hour supervision, was prone to running away when out with his mum as he has no danger or spacial awareness.

Now with the trike Sam, who loves the outdoors, is securely strapped in and Claire, 43, has peace of mind.

“The trike has made a big difference and will continue to keep making a difference as he gets older too," she said.

“Now if we’re in the house and I can sense that he’s getting anxious or he’s getting frustrated about something that is making him angry or upset, I can say 'come on

let’s get out on the trike' and change the setting for him.

“I’m not on edge or anxious anymore when we go out because I know he’s safe and he’s not going to run off.

"It’s quite peaceful and relaxing riding around sat next to him, we can both blow the cobwebs away.

“We just absolutely love it, it’s fabulous. It’s made both of our lives a lot easier.”

Claire and Sam try out a side-by-side adapted trike.

The trike, which has two sets of pedals, was recommended to the Bilston family by Sam's occupational therapist.

Sam has a mental age of a three-year-old and limited speech, has "very high sensory needs" and requires a lot of exercise and movement breaks.

Claire said lockdown was especially hard for Sam, who is a member of an inclusive choir, as he has a lot of pent-up energy, which can result in self-harming behaviour.

"It’s been amazing just to get out with him when things get difficult," said Claire, a single mum.

“He can share the trike with other people too and he’s been out with his carers on it too.

"We use it most days - It’s great to see him smiling as we’re cycling around the estate.”

Children Today Charitable Trust contributed towards the cost of the trike and the remaining funds were raised online after the children’s disability charity set up a local

appeal for Sam.

Sam Coley.

Claire, who was recently nominated for a Bloody Awesome Parent (BAP) award, was amazed when £3,133 was raised in just 24 hours for him.

“A massive thank you to everyone who donated," she said.

"We’re so grateful down to every penny. I was in shock, I couldn’t believe it.

“I have to say a special thanks to my friend and her husband’s company who put in big chunks of money.

"They helped get it off the ground so quickly, she was on a mission as soon as she saw the fundraising page the charity set up for Sam.

“We’d never been able to raise all those funds without Children Today and without all those people who donated.

"I can’t thank you enough for what you’ve done.

The adapted trike has transformed Sam and Claire's lives for the better.

“How amazing is it that Sam can now cycle like everybody else - whenever he wants.”

Emma Prescott, Charity Director at Children Today, comments: “This wonderful side- by-side trike has certainly enhanced Sam and his mum’s lives and has given them

the key to experience much-needed freedom; something which every child and young person deserves to have."

“Sam’s story is a fantastic example of how successful our local appeals can be when the fundraising pages we set up for them are shared amongst friends, family and

colleagues.