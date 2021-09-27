Fun and dance with The Reel Hot Ceilidh Peppers

Reel Hot Ceilidh Peppers.

The Ceilidh, happening at Holy Cross Church Hall, Lichfield on Friday October 22 at 8pm will be a sociable evening, where you will be able to learn some dances, and have a good time with like-minded people.

The Reel Hot Ceilidh Peppers play fun and lively barn dance and ceilidh music, just what you need for a good dance.

A Lichfield Arts Spokesperson said: "We defy you to leave a ceilidh by The Reel Hot Ceilidh Peppers without the broadest of smiles on your face.

"An evening of lively ceilidh music is produced by a line-up of fiddle, keyboard, guitar, drums and bass guitar.

"A great way to get in the mood for L2F Lichfield Festival of Folk weekend."

The Ceilidh will take place in Lichfield’s Holy Cross Church Hall, Upper St John’s Street, where a bar will be available.