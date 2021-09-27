Cathedral to Castle run raises thousands for good causes

C2C runners enjoyed the event on Sunday.(Pictures by Mick Hall)

The Rotary Cathedral to Castle Run (C2C) had been postponed three times due to the Covid pandemic.

A spokesperson for Rotary said: "After such a long time in preparation, and considerable work in organisation, it was an absolute joy to see and feel the positive attitudes and people out having fun with a purpose.

“Congratulations to Kelly Butler from Stafford who was the fastest female finisher with a time of 1:04:19 and Richard O’Sullivan from Coventry Godivas who was the fastest male finisher with a time of 59:43.

"Very well done to all runners who completed the 10-mile multi-terrain course from Lichfield to Tamworth Castle Grounds.

"We hope that everyone enjoyed the event.”

The fastest male finisher Richard O'Sullivan with guests at the event including the Mayor of Lichfield Robert Yardley, Mayoress Jayne Marks, Lichfield District Council Chairman Barry Gwilt and Tamworth MP Christopher Pincher.

The four Rotary Clubs of Lichfield and Tamworth who organised the event would like to thank all the runners who participated in the C2C Run, Gold Sponsor Friel Homes, Silver Sponsor Jordan Financial Management and all the events sponsors and supporters.

Their thanks also go to all the volunteers from the local community gave their time to assist with the setting-up and marshalling of the route, The Stan Bowley Trust, the Navy Cadets and Kendall & Wall charity for their "tremendous support with marshalling".

"Thank you to our Starter, 'Blind Dave' Heeley OBE and his team for his words of encouragement and humour before they joined in the run," the spokesperson added.

"Thanks also to the members of the public who came out to cheer our runners on with their encouragement."

The fastest female finisher Kelly Butler is congratulated by Richard Holland President of Lichfield St Chad Rotary.

All proceeds from the event are donated to charitable causes.

"It is anticipated that this year's event has raised more than £30,000," added the spokesperson.

"We thank everyone that has contributed to that.