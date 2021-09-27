Butcher 'thrilled' after scooping national award for his pork pies

Simon Wilson of The Pie Shak in Abbots Bromley whose pork pies have been highly commended at the British Pie Awards.

Simon Wilson, who runs The Pie Shak in Abbots Bromley, entered his popular culinary creation in The British Pie Awards earlier this month and judges were highly impressed.

There were some 800 pies entered in numerous classes at the competition in Melton Mowbray, which is famed for its pies.

"I am thrilled to bits," he said.

"We were runner's up in the plain pork pie class.

"There is only my wife, Helen, and I who run the business and there were some big companies entered.

"I am not one to blow my own trumpet but I am delighted."

Mr Wilson, 56, who has worked as a butcher for 40 years, makes pies to sell at The Pie Shak in Goose Lane on a Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

He had been stocking bought-in pork pies but about 15 years ago decided to make his own.

"I thought 'I can make a better pie than this - I better have a go'," he said.

"I tried out various recipes with a bit of help from my sister Fiona, with different seasoning until we came up with an exceptionally palatable pie.

"We have been selling them in the shop ever since."

The Pie Shak also stocks variations including pork pie with Stilton cheese, pork pie with black pudding and pork pie with apple.

Mr Wilson said his pies are a popular treat and customers return to The Pie Shak to buy them.

He received a certificate recognising the award which has been displayed in the shop.

"I am sure we will enter the awards again," he said.

"It is a nice day out."