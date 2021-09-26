City is hosting tribute to the wit of Noel Coward

Peter Gill presents a tribute to Noel Coward at The Hub at St Mary's tonight.

Pianist and entertainer, Peter Gill is honouring the wit and song-writing skill of Coward, who said of himself, "I am an enormously talented man and there is no point in denying it".

Born in 1899, Coward was an actor, writer, composer, director, producer, and in later life painter– and he excelled at them all.

Peter will remind us of his dazzling wit and perform such gems as Mad About The Boy, A Bar on The Piccola Marina, Don’t Let’s Be Beastly To The Germans, Mrs Worthington, There Are Bad Times Just Around The Corner and Mad Dogs & Englishmen.

A Hub spokesperson said: "We are delighted to be welcoming the talented Peter Gill back to The Hub.

"It’s going to be another great evening’s entertainment with this tribute to the wit and songs of Noel Coward.

Tickets for the show, at £15 are available online at www.thehubstmarys.co.uk or pop into The Hub.