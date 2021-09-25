Boy, 12, dies after injury on ski slope at Tamworth Snowdome

Tamworth Snowdome.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the centre in River Drive at 6.35pm on Friday evening (September 24) following reports that a boy had been seriously injured during an activity.

Two ambulances, two paramedic officers and Midlands Air Ambulances from Cosford and Staffordshire were sent to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service Spokesperson said: "On arrival crews found a boy who had suffered very serious injuries.

"Staff worked on him providing advanced life support, but sadly, despite all of the efforts it was not possible to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene."

WMAS said a man who was also injured at the time was not seen by ambulance staff.

Officers from Staffordshire Police are urging people not to speculate about the incident or share any images or footage that may exist.

A Staffordshire police spokesperson said: "We were called at 6.40pm on Friday September 24 to reports that a child had been seriously injured during an activity in the Snow Dome in Tamworth.

"Officers attended the location along with ambulance crews who treated a boy at the scene.

"Sadly, the boy, aged 12, died of his injuries shortly afterwards.

"His parents are being supported by officers. Our thoughts are with them.

"A man is also being treated for injuries.

"We would kindly urge people not to speculate about the incident or share any images/footage there may be.

"The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) have been informed of the incident.

"Anyone who has information about the incident can contact us on 101 or via social media ref 665 of September 24."

Tamworth SnowDome confirmed it be closed for the rest of the weekend while an investigation into the boy's death is conducted.

Martin Smith, Chairman of SnowDome Ltd, said: "The directors and all of the employees extend their heartfelt thoughts and prayers and condolences to the family and friends of the young boy.

"For an evening’s activity to end so tragically is almost beyond belief and our sorrow is deeply felt.