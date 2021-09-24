Public meeting to keep pressure up for road improvements at "lethal" junction

Robin Horton, Councillor Paul Ray and Elaine Hutchings are campaigning for road safety improvements at the junction of Grange Lane and Eastern Avenue.

Lichfield man Luke Cotton, 22, died following a collision between his motorbike and a car at the junction of Eastern Avenue and Grange Lane on June 16.

Following Mr Cotton's tragic death a petition was launched calling on the authorities to take action.

Lichfield Councillor Paul Ray said: “It is absolutely tragic that there was the fatality of Luke Cotton at this junction in June and I just want to update and reassure residents that the campaign to get permanent improvements made by Staffs Highways at this junction continues and has stepped up.

"Various councillors and residents are involved.

"More than 5,000 people have signed a petition and a new report by Staffordshire Highways contractor, Amey, has been issued recommending a roundabout or traffic lights.

"That was what we hoped for and is very good news.

"I am actively engaging with the Staffs County councillor, Janice Sylvester-Hall, to get permanent changes made to this junction and the funding secured.

"Janice Sylvester-Hall is pushing this with Staffordshire Highways and insisting that the funding must be found.”

Councillor Ray highlighted the public meeting at the Eastern Avenue and Grange Lane junction at 11am on Saturday October 2.

"I urge as many residents as possible to attend so we can show Staffordshire Highways the strength of feeling," he said adding that there a "significant factors" which means that the work to make the junction safe "must be carried out urgently".

He pointed to its location near the Friary School and that there are plans to expand it after 2025.

He added that data from Amey shows that accidents are running 4.5 times higher there than for other roads of its type, and that is based on under-reported accident data which also does not include Luke Cotton’s fatality.

Cllr Ray said: "The Amey report does not include the full data for accidents over recent years and thanks to Robin Horton and other residents additional information has been put together and fed into the projects team at Staffordshire Highways.