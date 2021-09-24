New sculpture at National Memorial Arboretum marks centenary of women's organisation

Cathy Cottridge, Federation President of Soroptimist International Great Britain and Ireland, with the sculpture at the National Memorial Arboretum.

Founded in Oakland, California the organisation is "committed to a world where women and children, particularly girls, achieve their individual and collective potential, realise aspirations, and have an equal voice in creating strong and peaceful communities worldwide".

A non-religious and non-governmental organisation, Soroptimist International is celebrating is 100th birthday with festivities being held around the world.

One of the activities "Planting Trees for a Brilliant Future", which has been running for the past year, has seen more than 65,000 trees has been planted.

As part of the centenary celebrations Soroptimist International Great Britain and Ireland, which has a plot at the National Memorial Arboretum, commissioned a sculpture by Graeme Mitcheson– which is the only structure to commemorate the organisation in the world.

A spokesperson said: "The design around the limestone base shows the diversity of its members, the women featured are holding hands showing unity and friendship and they are facing outwards to face the challenges ahead.

"On top of the limestone base is a glass structure made of individual blue glass discs forming the iconic logo of Soroptimist International Great Britain and Ireland, the merging of the letters S and I."

On Saturday September 18 the sculpture was unveiled, in the presence of more than 100 Soroptimists from around the UK, by Cathy Cottridge, Federation President of Soroptimist International Great Britain and Ireland.

Cathy was joined by many past International and Federation Presidents from the organisation, along with President Elect of Soroptimist International Maureen Maguire.