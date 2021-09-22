An entrant in the Christmas Tractor Run in 2019.

Arranged by South Staffs Water and Staffordshire Young Farmers Clubs, this will be the second time a procession of tractors travels the 20-mile route through the villages of Hamstall Ridware, Blithbury, Abbots Bromley, Blithfield, Colton and Hill Ridware.

The first event in 2019 saw 80 tractors lit up with Christmas lights, inflated Santas and one even had a rotating Christmas tree.

It raised £4,138 through donations which was split between three charities, and was due to be repeated in 2020, before COVID struck.

This year’s event will be raising money for Staffordshire Young Farmers Clubs and Midlands Air Ambulance.

Nina Yiannoukos-Benton, senior catchment advisor at South Staffs Water, said: “We work really closely with the Staffordshire Farmers, to ensure we maintain good wholesome drinking water for our customers so it’s amazing to be involved in the tractor run.

"We were so pleased at the numbers that took part in 2019 and to see the smiles on the people’s faces as we drove by was wonderful.

"We’d love everyone to get involved and watch the convoy along the route."

Julia Taylor, County Organiser at Staffordshire Federation of Young Farmers Clubs, said:

“The Christmas Tractor Run was a first of its kind for us to organise, working alongside South Staffs Water.

"We were completely overwhelmed by the amount of people who came out to support and give generously in 2019.

"The feedback from the tractor drivers, general public and all those involved has been really positive which is a very good for the agricultural industry.

"We’re taking bookings for tractors to join this year’s event, visit our website for all the details.”