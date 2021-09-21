Town's Mayor welcomes two new council members

Pictured (from left) Laura Harrison, the Mayor of Hednesford Emma Hunneyball and Darrell Mawle.

Councillor Emma Hunneyball says the qualities of the new co-opted councillors, Laura Harrison and Darrell Mawle, will be of added benefit to the community.

They take the place of Andy Fittes and Robin Kingston following their voluntary departure from the council.

Councillor Harrison said: “Living with and caring for a family with additional needs, my passion, via this new role, is to raise greater awareness and campaign for more community facilities that are tailored to those with autism and ADHD.

“One of the main reasons for coming on board is because of my own family experience and from speaking with many others in a similar situation.

“I believe I will be in a good position to help promote, and push to the fore, important issues such as the provision of additional facilities for those living with and caring for people with additional needs and disabilities

"I am looking forward to making a positive contribution and a difference.”

Councillor Mawle added: “I am so delighted to have been co-opted on to the town council.

"I love Hednesford and I aim to promote it, its attractions and events as best as I can in order to draw more people to the town.”

Councillor Hunneyball said: “It is fantastic to have two such enthusiastic members of the community on board.