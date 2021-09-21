Roll out of new Covid testing vehicles

One of the clinical trailers providing Covid tests.

Staffordshire County Council says the hybrid vehicles are also due to offer Covid vaccinations and will allow it and partners to expand both testing and vaccinations to more locations in the county, helping more residents access both.

Locations for vaccines, including collages, businesses and community settings, are set to be announced.

Cabinet Support Member for Public Health and Integrated Care, Dr Johnny McMahon, said: “It’s vital that as many people as possible get their Covid-19 vaccine to protect themselves and their loved ones this winter.

"Along with our partners, we want to make getting your vaccine as simple as possible, particularly for those young and working aged people who can’t always make it to a vaccine clinic due to work or learning commitments.

“The new mobile clinical units will allow vaccines to be brought to these settings making getting vaccinated more convenient and further increasing vaccine uptake in the county.

“If you are still waiting to receive your first or second dose of the vaccine and get the chance to make use of one of these new vehicles, please don’t hesitate.

"Getting vaccinated is vital if we are to protect our communities and healthcare services from winter illnesses this year.”

Dr McMahon also emphasised the importance of continued testing among vaccinated residents:

“Even if you have had both doses of your vaccine, continued testing is vital to help quickly identify and contain any cases of the virus.

"Our new units will also be offering supervised Covid tests and testing kits for you to test twice weekly at home.”