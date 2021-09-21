Pupils volunteer at community project to promote outdoor education

Pupils at The Hart School enjoy volunteering at Brereton's Ravenhill Park.

The children from Years 7 and 9 at The Hart School in Rugeley took part in a volunteering day as part of an initiative to raise awareness of work ongoing at Ravenhill Park in Brereton.

The event saw them team up with businesses, community groups and residents to create a woodland walk for a forest school for youngsters to enjoy during the summer holidays.

At the forest school, which promotes outside learning, pupils helped create a fairy garden, including fairy river, fairy doors and windows, made flowers using recycled bottle tops and painted park benches for the walk, which will be made available for local community to use after the forest school ends.

Principal of the school in Penkridge Bank Road, Rachael Sandham, said: “Our vision at the Hart School is ‘We Can, We Will, We Do”, and together we work to our core values of happy, ambitious, resilient and tolerant.

“This personal growth empowers each student to be the very best they can be, attaining the highest possible academic standards as happy, well-rounded young people ready to make a positive contribution to our community locally and globally.

“Being at the heart of our community is something that’s incredibly important to us and we’re proud to have forged strong links with primary schools, residents, organisations, groups and businesses across our catchment and beyond.

“Volunteering contributes to creating a healthy, happy community which is why we believe taking part in events like this are important.