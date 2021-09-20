Families get sporty at city's Community Games

Hooray for Lichfield's Community Games.

Families gathered in Beacon Park for the event, organised by Inspire Activity, in participation with Lichfield District Council and Central England Co-operative, on Saturday (September 18) and Sunday (September 19).

Clubs represented there included Happy Healthy Cycling, Tennis Microsports, Rugby Tots, Active Lichfield with panna football, soft archery and badminton, Lichfield Swimming Club, Silhouette Dance Academy and British Canoeing with GB paralympic athlete Chelsey Dixon.

The plank challenge.

There was an exercise zone, children's obstacle course and tug-of-war challenges.

Next year's Birmingham Commonwealth Games was also in the spotlight with table tennis, squash and boxing on offer, while the games mascot, Perry, delighted younger participants.

Everyone was given a card which they had stamped once they had tried an activity. When their card was full they were able to claim a medal.

The archery was a big draw.

Event organiser, and founder of Inspire Activity, Dennis Kennedy, said was "very pleased" with the event.

"I felt they were two classic community games days," said Mr Kennedy.

"By that I mean people arrive sometimes excited, sometimes unsure, then they collect their medals at the end with smiles on their faces saying they have had a good time.

"The power of the medal inspires them to try new activities and this might lead to a new pastime or hobby.

"We also had the added highlight of the Commonwealth Games roadshow."

A budding Emma Raducanu!

This was the third Community Games to be held in Lichfield - a planned event last year did not take place due to Covid.

Mr Kennedy said three months ago he was not sure whether the games would go ahead this year.

The Under 5s race.

Now he is looking ahead after the success of Lichfield Community Games 2021.