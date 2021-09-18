Half-term fun for youngsters planned after success of "fantastic" summer activity scheme

Councillor Beverley Momenabadi, the City of Wolverhampton Council's Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, joined in the fun with a game of table tennis at The Way Youth Zone.

The Yo! Summer Festival, organised by the City of Wolverhampton Council, saw children and young people take part in a wide range of fun days, sporting activities and holiday clubs in the holidays.

There were more than 500 different activities ranging from the unique walking, running and rolling game Beat the Street, which saw nearly 10,000 residents travel a combined 60,000 miles in total, through to meeting dinosaurs from Jurassic Earth as part of the Relight Festival in West Park.

More than 1,500 children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) also enjoyed a variety of events organised by parent carer forum Voice4Parents, from 10-pin bowling to fishing and horse riding.

Among those organisations hosting events was the YMCA Black Country Group.

Luke Tyler, Head of Health and Wellbeing Services, said: “Our YMCA summer activities went really well with regular high attendance throughout from our keeping fit sessions to learning to cook.

"We received many compliments from families and young people who attended.”

The council said creating opportunities for young people is a major priority and, following on from the "huge success" of this year’s summer festival, it is currently working on plans for October half-term where many more activities and events will take place across the city.

Final details will be available on www.yowolves.co.uk.

Councillor Beverley Momenabadi, the City of Wolverhampton Council's Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, commented: “This year’s Yo! Summer Festival was designed to bring children and young people of Wolverhampton together through an exciting programme of events throughout the summer holidays.

“With the combined help of over 60 partners and funding from the council and Department of Education, we certainly delivered a fantastic festival for our young people and it was encouraging to see so many people get involved and make the most of the opportunities we created.

“What’s more, we are now looking to fund and finalise plans for October half-term to ensure we continue to provide activities and opportunities for a wide range of young people across the city.”

For full details of events for October half-term, keep an eye on the website, www.yowolves.co.uk or follow the council on social media at www.twitter.com/wolvescouncil and www.facebook.com/wolverhamptontoday.