Drink driving suspect detained after two-car crash

A man was detained on suspicion of drink driving following a two-car collision in Cradley Heath early this morning.

One of the vehicles damaged in the collision.
The crash happened outside Haden Cross Fire Station in Halesowen Road at 12.35am on Saturday.

The front end of one of the cars was smashed in.
Crews from West Midlands Fire Service stations at Haden Cross and Oldbury attended, where they found one car with significant damage to the front and the other, a black Nissan Juke, with a damaged side.

A spokesperson for WMFS said both men managed to get out of their cars and there were "no significant injuries".

West Midlands Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service also responded.

A car's wing was smashed in by the collision.
A West Midlands Police Spokesperson said: "On arrival, we detained a 55-year-old man who was intoxicated and believed to be the driver of one of the vehicles.

"He was taken to hospital for checks and we are working to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

"Our investigation is ongoing and anyone who has further information is asked to contact us via Live Chat on our website and quote log 94 of September 18."

