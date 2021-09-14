Villagers answer call to aid Afghan refugees

Jess Cope delivers donations made by Whittington residents to aid Afghan refugees to the Bearded Brothers in Smethwick.

Johanne Turner, 55, put out a message on social media last week and says she has been "overwhelmed" with the response.

"This village has done it again," she said.

"Just like they did with foodbank collections throughout the pandemic, villagers have inundated us with the most wonderful donations, from nappies, toys and clothes to toiletries prams and car seats.

"The collections were initially made at The Dog Inn and then at my house from where Jess Cope has been collecting and taking them to the Bearded Broz in Birmingham where they are being distributed."

Refugees arriving in the UK following the USA's withdrawal from Afghanistan have been arriving with nothing.

"We live in a privileged area here," said Johanne.

"I think it is fantastic that I can suggest a collection and within a week we have a van-load of items," she said.

"People here never fail to amaze me - thank you to everyone who has made donation."

Johanne said so great has the response been that Jess and herself have had to briefly pause collections to allow deliveries to take place.