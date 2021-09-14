Suspect arrested after 10-day Midlands manhunt for Lee Martin

Police at the scene where a suspect was arrested in the search for Lee Martin. Scene photos: SnapperSK

Lee Martin, 41, had been on the run for 10 days after a woman was stabbed and kidnapped in Solihull.

West Midlands Police arrested a suspect in the Ladywood area of Birmingham shortly after 5.30pm on Tuesday.

However the force is yet to confirm the suspect's identity, only saying that he is aged 41.

Several armed police officers and an ambulance were at the scene, where a sheet was held up to prevent the suspect from being photographed as he received treatment.

Armed police at the scene in Ladywood. Photo: SnapperSK

Police cars at the scene where the suspect was detained. Photo: SnapperSK

A neighbour said he had tried to escape by running through gardens but was eventually Tasered.

Martin had fled police when officers went to detain him over the day after the woman was kidnapped.

The woman, who was attacked on September 5, was left with minor injuries but managed to escape.

A sheet was held up while the suspect was treatEd. Photo: SnapperSK

A region-wide manhunt followed, involving a large number of officers and widespread media and social media appeals.

The manhunt lasted for around 10 days and a £5,000 reward was offered for information leading to an arrest.

The reward had initially been £3,000 but was increased shortly before the arrest.