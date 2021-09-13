Thousands visit city to enjoy Cars in the Park

Some of the classic cars on display at last weekend's Cars in the Park.(Picture by Robert Yardley)

Organised by The Rotary Club of Lichfield St Chad, it drew an estimated 20,000 enthusiasts eager to view more than 2,000 vehicles that were on display.

These included vintage cars and new cars, convertibles, sports cars and vehicles used in the services.

Beautifully maintained cars featured from marques including Porsche, Lotus and Mercedes.

Members of Cannock and District Car Club.(Picture by Robert Yardley)

Manufacturers' dealerships were present, there was a food village, a BMX display, games and stalls. Entry was free but donations were welcome with proceeds going to support good causes.

Volunteers manned the event on both days from The Rotary Club of Lichfield St Chad, Lichfield Round Table, Rotary clubs from surrounding areas, The Stan Bowley Trust, The Navy Cadets, Police Cadets, Lichfield Ladies Circle and Lichfield Spires 41 Club.

A vintage police car.(Picture by Robert Yardley)

A spokesperson for the event said: "The show is not just for motoring enthusiasts but for all the family in the beautiful setting of Beacon Park.