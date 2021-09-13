Thousands visit city to enjoy Cars in the Park

Organised by The Rotary Club of Lichfield St Chad, it drew an estimated 20,000 enthusiasts eager to view more than 2,000 vehicles that were on display.
These included vintage cars and new cars, convertibles, sports cars and vehicles used in the services.
Beautifully maintained cars featured from marques including Porsche, Lotus and Mercedes.
Manufacturers' dealerships were present, there was a food village, a BMX display, games and stalls. Entry was free but donations were welcome with proceeds going to support good causes.
Volunteers manned the event on both days from The Rotary Club of Lichfield St Chad, Lichfield Round Table, Rotary clubs from surrounding areas, The Stan Bowley Trust, The Navy Cadets, Police Cadets, Lichfield Ladies Circle and Lichfield Spires 41 Club.
A spokesperson for the event said: "The show is not just for motoring enthusiasts but for all the family in the beautiful setting of Beacon Park.
"We don’t count but estimate that it was as well attended as ever and most likely about 20,000 attended over the course of the weekend."