Pedestrian killed in Bridgnorth crash was 92-year-old woman

Police have confirmed that a 92-year-old woman died in the incident.

West Mercia Police said they are appealing for witnesses after the incident at Old Smithfield in Bridgnorth, at around 11.05am on Friday.

An air ambulance was sent along with paramedics but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesman for the police said: "The collision involved a silver Land Rover Defender and a pedestrian.

"The pedestrian, a 92-year-old female, sadly died at the scene. Her family have been notified.