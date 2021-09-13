MP unveils bench in memory of women lost to breast cancer

Pictured with the bench are (from left) Pauline Walker, Mags Davies, Michael Fabricant, Marie Hiley, and Linda Griffith.

Mr Fabricant met members of Burntwood Breast Care at Burntwood Memorial Institute in Rugeley Road on Saturday (September 11).

Burntwood Breast Care was founded by Marie Hiley and Pauline Walker in 2009. They met in Chemotherapy department at Burton Hospital whilst undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

Towards the end of their treatment they decided to create a group so they could meet other ladies and have a drink and a chat and subsequently help and support each other.

In unveiling the bench Michael said: “Cancer need not be a killer - especially if it is caught early.

"So women should check their breasts regularly for any lumps or abnormalities and men should check their bits and pieces too.

"But sadly, still too many die from breast cancer and that is why this commemorative bench is here: to remember and to contemplate.”

Mr Fabricant went on to thank the organisers of Burntwood Breast Care “for arranging regular meetings and providing the friendship and support sufferers - as well as their friends and family - need.”

Linda Griffith, the current chair of the group said: “As with most similar groups we have lost several of our friends over the years and miss them dreadfully.

"The names our lost 'sisters' are beautifully displayed on our Memorial Bench which Michael is unveiling today." she said.

"We invite family and friends to come along to sit and reflect on the lives of their loved ones and hopefully feel at peace.”

Mr Fabricant added: “Special thanks must be given to Linda Griffith and Margaret Davies for organising today, obtaining the bench and the name plaques and a huge thanks to GOGS (Cherry Orchard Garden Services) who erected the bench in this beautiful sensory garden.”