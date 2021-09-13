Fun for all the family at Lichfield Community Games

Lichfield Community Games takes place in Beacon Park this weekend, September 18 and 19.

Organised by Inspire Activity, in partnership with Lichfield District Council and community partner, Central England Co-operative, the local Community Games weekend will also feature the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games roadshow on the Sunday.

Clubs that will be available at Lichfield Community Games include: Happy Healthy Cycling, Moo Music, Tennis MicroSports, Beggars Oak Clog Dancers, Rugby Tots, Active Lichfield with panna football, soft archery and badminton, Freedom Leisure with Burntwood Leisure Centre and Friary Grange Leisure Centre activities, Lichfield Swimming Club, Silhouette Dance Academy, BFAB Dance and Urban Boxing.

Also British Canoeing, Staffordshire FA, Squash Commonwealth Games, Table Tennis Commonwealth Games, Wrestling Commonwealth Games, Vision School of Dance and Mini Athletics Lichfield.

Councillor Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council’s Cabinet Member responsible for Leisure and Parks, said: “It’s great to see so many of our local sports and activity clubs getting involved, and we hope lots of people will take the chance to try new things and then, if they like it, join our local clubs as new members.

“And, with next year’s Commonwealth Games taking place in Birmingham and the surrounding area, it’s the perfect time to get a bit of inspiration and discover new ways to keep fit and active.”