Spotlight falls on the music and life of Dame Julie Andrews at The Hub in Lichfield

Sarah-Louise Young takes an affectionate journey through the life and music of Dame Julie Andrews at The Hub on Sunday September 19.

Julie Madly Deeply offers an engaging look at fame and fandom through the eyes and voice of award-winning performer Sarah-Louise Young (Fascinating

Aida, An Evening Without Kate Bush, La Soirée, Showstopper! The Improvised Musical).

Julie's songs from musicals including Mary Poppins, The Sound of Music and My Fair Lady are intertwined with stories and anecdotes about her own life, from her beginnings as a child star to the more recent challenges of losing her famous singing voice.

What emerges is "a delightfully funny and candid love letter to a true show business survivor".

Critically acclaimed, the show is created and performed by Sarah-Louise and her long-term collaborator, Michael Roulston who joins her at the piano.

The Hub Creative Director, Anthony Evans said: "The Hub is thrilled that the hills will be alive in Lichfield with the sound of laughter and sing-a-longs in this big-hearted, warm and joyous tribute.

"With rave reviews, Julie Madly Deeply has been a hit all over the world with fans, both old and new.

"We’re delighted to be bringing it to The Hub as part of our exciting Autumn Programme of events and exhibitions, which has something for everyone to enjoy."