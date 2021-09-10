Cathedral to host discussion about keeping children safe

Day of Reflection – Lichfield Cathedral

The event, which is being organised by the Mothers’ Union, Transforming Communities Together and Lichfield Cathedral, will bring together parents, grandparents and their children and grandchildren, from the age of 10 upwards, to discuss this issue.

Organisers say they children will be encouraged to think about, together with their parents and grandparents, how to stay safe in an increasingly complicated world.

There will be quizzes, art and talks. Support will be offered by the Children’s Society, West Midlands Police and the Blue Bear Coffee Company, which uses its profits from selling coffee to support the fight to end modern slavery.

Organisers says criminal exploitation, human trafficking and modern slavery are on the increase in our region, with children being groomed into drug gangs, forced begging and shoplifting and that the grooming often happens online.

The event aims "to encourage and equip families with the correct information to enable them to have safe open honest conversations with their children".

Debbie Huxton, a Modern Slavery Campaigner who has been funded by the Mothers’ Union to work with churches across the Midlands to detect modern slavery and support victims, said: “As Christians we’re given a clear mandate to love and care for those who are affected by injustice and exploitation.

"There is much we can do to prevent exploitation happening. We can also learn how to spot the signs of it in our local communities.

"Through this ‘Let’s Talk’ event, we want to empower people of all ages to gain a better understanding of these difficult subjects and to learn how to safely act.”

The event takes place from 10am-12noon.