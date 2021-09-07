Suspects wanted after Wolverhampton knifepoint robbery

Police want to speak to both men in this CCTV image following a knifepoint robbery in Wolverhampton.

It comes after two teenagers, aged 14 and 17, were threatened in an alleyway off Sun Street and cash was taken from them.

Wolverhampton Police has issued a CCTV still of two suspects wanted in relation to the robbery which happened in April.

A spokesperson for Wolverhampton Police said: "Despite extensive enquiries we've been unable to identify the suspected April robbers.

"We appreciate the image of the (suspect on the) left isn't clear but people may have seen them together.