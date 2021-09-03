Vaccination centres opening up for weekend

The Kingston Centre in Stafford will among the venues offering coronavirus vaccinations over the weekend

Centres will be opening across the country for people aged 16 and over to help people to get vaccinated, with appointments not needed, but proof of ID required.

Centres open for 16s and over include on Saturday the Kingston Centre in Stafford, the Pirelli Stadium in Burton, the Roman Way Hotel in Cannock and SpringPharm in Tamworth.

A clinic at Ankerside Shopping Centre in Tamworth will be open Saturday through to Thursday.

There is also a grab a jab clinic for 18 and overs at Uttoxeter Racecourse on Sunday.

Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council’s director for health and care, said: "Vaccination is the best way to protect yourselves and others from the serious effects of Covid 19.

"These walk-in clinics are a great opportunity for 16 and 17 year olds in particular, to grab a jab and we would encourage everyone in this age group to get their first dose as soon as possible.

"Some of the clinics are also offering second doses, so check online to see what is on offer near you over the next few days.

"Getting as many people vaccinated as we can, getting tested twice weekly and taking steps such as continuing to wear face coverings are our best chance of managing cases as we head towards winter."