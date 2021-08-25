Traffic disruption after three-car collision

The collision happened on the A457 Sedgley Road West near Tipton. Photo: Google Street Map

The collision happened around 6.20pm on the A457 Sedgley Road West, which leads off the Birmingham New Road towards Tipton.

A fire crew from Tipton attended the scene and helped check the occupants of the three vehicles, with West Midlands Ambulance and Police also in attendance, with the road reopened at 6.40pm.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Sedgley Road West, just outside Tipton, at 6.22pm.

"One crew from Tipton attended the scene and helped move the cars out of the way of the road and also check the occupants of the cars alongside colleagues from West Midlands Ambulance Service.