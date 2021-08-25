Traffic disruption after three-car collision

By James VukmirovicSandwellNewsPublished:

Traffic was halted following a three-car collision on a busy Sandwell Road.

The collision happened on the A457 Sedgley Road West near Tipton. Photo: Google Street Map
The collision happened on the A457 Sedgley Road West near Tipton. Photo: Google Street Map

The collision happened around 6.20pm on the A457 Sedgley Road West, which leads off the Birmingham New Road towards Tipton.

A fire crew from Tipton attended the scene and helped check the occupants of the three vehicles, with West Midlands Ambulance and Police also in attendance, with the road reopened at 6.40pm.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Sedgley Road West, just outside Tipton, at 6.22pm.

"One crew from Tipton attended the scene and helped move the cars out of the way of the road and also check the occupants of the cars alongside colleagues from West Midlands Ambulance Service.

"The road was cleared and reopened at 6.40pm."

News
Sandwell
Local Hubs
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Community Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Community Reporter at the Express & Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Wolverhampton. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News