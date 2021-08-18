Appeal to give WW2 veteran the send-off he deserves after death aged 99

Second World War veteran Wilfred Dawson has died aged 99. Photo: Susie Phillips/Facebook

Wilfred Dawson, who was a wireless operator with RAF Bomber Command in North Africa, died aged 99.

His funeral will take place at Telford Crematorium at 10.30am on Saturday – the day he would have turned 100.

An appeal on social media has asked for former servicemen and women to turn out and pay their respects.

Alistair Park, chairman of Wrekin & Wellington RAF Association, said that there would be members of the association lining the route to the crematorium.

He said the Royal British Legion would also be present, along with the standard bearer from his association, and two squadrons of local air cadets.

Mr Park said: "When it is someone like Wilfred, who has served in the Second World War Bomber Command, on what would have been his 100th birthday, we decided we wanted to pull all the stops out and make sure his service is not forgotten."

He added: "We hope to have a lot of veterans there to line the roads to mark his service."

Mr Dawson, originally from Smethwick, had been living at the Willows Care Home in Codsall.

His granddaughter Susie Phillips wrote on Facebook: "Grandad has left us he’s now with granny and all his friends he has looked at in his photo albums for years.

"He nearly made it to 100 he’s just missed out by two weeks but he’s now at peace and out of pain.