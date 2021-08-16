Joy as Wolves fans get back behind their team in person

Wolves fans are happy to be back on the road, as they board the coaches destined for Leicester

As the rain poured down over Molineux on a gloomy Saturday, coachloads of Wolves fans lined up to make the journey to Leicester, for their team's first game of the Premier League season.

The wet weather could not dampen their moods as they beamed eagerly, clad in Wolves clothing, hoping for a positive result under new manager Bruno Lage.

In the end Wolves fell to a rare opening day defeat, losing 1-0 to Leicester City. The fans said it was not all about the result today, although that was important.

They were just glad to get amongst the crowds once again and be able to soak up the football atmosphere, which was temporarily halted over the past year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this year, the Government allowed some fans back into stadiums following the coronavirus pandemic, before restrictions on attendance were lifted in the summer.

Stuart Gardner from Kidderminster

Alex Jones was excited for the game

Paramedic Stuart Gardner, aged 58 from Kidderminster, said: "It is fantastic, it has really brought the life back into football.

"I think a lot of people need this after the misery over the past few months. I think the country has been depressed over the time.

"Where I work, we have been busy all of the time. It would be nice to get some recreation and enjoy ourselves."

He was hoping for a win but predicted Wolves would lose against Leicester.

Alex Jones, aged 18 from Bloxwich, said: "It's great to see them, it has been depressing being at home.

"I'm just glad to be back at the football, it is the first time without my dad as well, he is staying at home.

"Hopefully we will win today, Nuno was great for us but Bruno is a new era."

Robert Horsley, 77, his grandson Tom Horsley, 18, and Tom's friend Jake Shelley, 18, who are all from Stafford, were delighted to attend the match.

Robert said: "We went last year to Leicester in the car, it took us an hour and half to get away from the ground, so I thought we would go on the coach, because they get away quicker. I thought we should treat ourselves."

Tom said: "If we just play well, I am not bothered. It is the first game under a new manager."

Jack added: "I think everyone is buzzing to have the fans back, the atmosphere, even the Leicester fans."

On board the coaches, there was a policy for fans to wear masks.

Sally Credali, from Wombourne, a season ticket-holder home and away, said: "I feel safe really, I think the protocols in place are pretty good, wearing the mask on the coach, choice if you want to wear it in the gantry or whatever.

"I feel pretty safe. I'm double-jabbed and have done a lateral flow.

"I think we are ready now to be in a game."

Robert Horsley with grandson Tom, aged 18, and his friend Jake Shelley, also 18

Steven Thornton, from Dudley, added: "It is a tough game, a tough start, a transitional season.

"Still got some injuries, players have got to adapt to a new style of football. I think it is a new exciting chapter for Wolves. I think what has happened is history, we now move forward. Positivity is the key."

Phil Davies, from Wolverhampton, said: "It is fantastic being able to see a game, we have waited a long time for this. I would love to win today but looking at Leicester, they are a good outfit."

Jason Tandy, from Walsall, said: "After 18 months, it is quite emotional to come back. I think us being in the stadium, a proper match, the atmosphere, will be quite emotional.

"It is a new era. We don't really know what to expect."