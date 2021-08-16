Appeal launched to help with locating missing man

By James Vukmirovic

Public help is being sought with searching for a missing Black Country man.

Keith Walker has been missing since Monday morning (Image by West Midlands Police)
West Midlands Police have put out an appeal to help locate Keith Walker, who has gone missing from his home in Halesowen.

The 61-year-old has not been seen since Monday morning and the force has urged people to get in touch if they have seen him.

Mr Walker is described at 5ft 10ins tall, slim with short, light brown hair and is believed to be in the Woodgate Valley area of Birmingham.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We urgently need your help finding Keith Walker, 61, who’s gone missing from his home in Halesowen this morning.

"Keith is around 5ft 10ins tall, slim with short light brown hair.

"He is believed to be in or around the Woodgate Valley area of Birmingham

"Call 999 and quote log 1226 of 16/8 if you see him."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Community Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Community Reporter at the Express & Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Wolverhampton. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@expressandstar.co.uk.

