Long Lost Family TV detective sees siblings reunited after Bridgnorth eviction

Leon Parton with his biological family. Photo: ITV

Leon Parton, 46, was reunited with his siblings in the Telford and Bridgnorth area as a result of painstaking detective work carried out by the TV show Long Lost Family.

His birth mum, Ute Daniel, was named in a newspaper article which described how the family had been evicted from their Bridgnorth home.

Leon had been given up for adoption and the only clue he had was the fading newspaper cutting given to him aged 11 which described them being evicted and living in a squat.

The ITV show hosted by Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell broadcast the emotional reunion on Monday. Sadly, Ute died in 2012.

The crucial newspaper cutting. Photo: ITV

Leon Parton. Photo: ITV

Leon, who now lives in the Wirral with his partner Rachel and her two children, had his name changed from his birth name, Karl.

That made it difficult for his siblings Kirk, who lives in Telford, Kelly, Kim and Karen to make contact.

But a breakthrough came when a former partner of Ute made contact with the show and was able to give them some addresses.

Leon Parton as a child. Photo: ITV

Leon's mum, Ute. Photo: ITV

Leon's brother and sisters were only too pleased to be put back together.

Leon told the programme that his adoptive dad had been an alcoholic who would "punch, slap and hit, and I got the brunt of it".

He added: "I never fought back, because I was a little kid."