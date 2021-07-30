Casualty cut free after three-car smash near Shifnal

The crash happened on the B4176 at Sutton Maddock at around 7.25am on Friday.

Cutters and spreaders were used by firefighters to free the casualty. Two fire engines were sent to the scene, and police warned that traffic was moving slowly.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service's incident log said: "At 7.25am, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Shifnal involving three saloon vehicles.

"Two fire appliances were mobilised from Tweedale. An operations officer was in attendance. Also at the scene of the incident were the land ambulance service and the police.