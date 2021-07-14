Black Country Day: Why it's time to celebrate a bostin' history and bright future

Wesley Reid, 24, said it's important for the next generation to know where people come from

That’s the view of proud residents on Black Country Day.

The Express & Star headed to the heart of the Black Country in Dudley town centre to ask people what they think of the annual celebration which is being staged again today albeit on a smaller scale due to the pandemic.

Kerry Smith, aged 42 and from Blackheath but originally from Wrens Nest in Dudley, said: “It is Black Country Day everyday.

“It is important to live and remember where we were born.”

Kerry Smith is proud to celebrate

Wesley Reid, 24 from Dudley, said: “It is definitely important to celebrate Black Country Day. The next generation need to know where people come from, it is important to remember.”

John Richmond, aged 77 from Tipton, who is a former crane driver, remembers the region for all the industry it had.

Smoking a cigarette on a bench near to the market, he said: “I was born and raised in Tipton, I have lived there for all of my life.

“A lot of the industry has gone now. I think it’s still important to celebrate Black Country Day, it is like any other Saint day.”

John Richmond was born and raised in Tipton

Roger and Pauline Berry, from Sedgley, who were out shopping together, hoped that the tradition of Black Country Day continues for a long time. It was first launched in 2013.

Mr Berry said: “We should celebrate it absolutely, we should never get rid of the occasion. We shouldn’t hide away from our heritage.”

Roger and Pauline Berry said the region should be proud of its heritage

Douglas Winterborn, 88 from Dudley, said: “I think the Black Country has given the world so many things, it is unbelievable.

"The first iron ship was built in the Black Country, in Tipton, the anchor and the chains for the Titanic.

Proud - Douglas Winterborn, aged 88

“The things that have been done in the past, we want to celebrate our past and look to the future.

“I think we have given the world a lot to celebrate. It is after all one of the oldest places on the Earth [with the Wrens Nest fossils].”