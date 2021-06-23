Little Dessert Shop treat for the Euros

Josh Allen with one of the chocolate smash footballs, which the shop is now selling to commemorate the Euros

To commemorate the occasion, staff at the Little Dessert Shop have begun selling chocolate footballs which people can smash with a spoon to reveal delicious desserts inside.

They hope that people will try the specially-devised sweet treats and choose their favourite.

People also stand to win a competition organised with Just Eat which is being run across social media platforms on Facebook and Instagram.

Josh Allen, the 22-year old content creator with the social media team, said: "We want this to be a celebration of the Euros and to bring a fun element to people's lives.

"We have launched two products which are cheesecakes presented in football-shaped chocolate moulds.

"One product we have named Team Berries, which features raspberry ripple cheesecake with shortcake biscuit inside a white chocolate mould.

"The other we have named Team Reeses which features chocolate cups filled with peanut butter, brownie pieces and crunchy hazelnut spread inside a chocolate mould.

"We have already had quite a lot of feedback on social media and these products are handmade in the bakery in Wolverhampton by our artisans.

"They freeze the football moulds and then infuse them with the fillings.

"We have called the range Smash and Mix and we will be selling these until the end of the Euros on July 11.

"It is all part of our plan to increase the shop's audience and encourage more people to try our products which are delivered fresh to the shop each day."

As part of the promotion the shop has joined forces with Just Eat to run and online competition in which it plans to give away two Play Station Fives to winners.

More than £700 worth of Just Eat vouchers will also be up for grabs as well as two £100 vouchers and five Dunking Boxes, containing a variety of the shop's products.