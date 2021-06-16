Baby alpacas arrive at Albrighton farm

Newborn alpacas at Wildwood Alpacas, Albrighton. Baby Gusto, who was born four weeks premature pictured with Sarah Dakin from the farm. She had to look after him in her house as he was born so early. WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 14/06/21 .Newborn alpacas at Wildwood Alpacas, Albrighton..Baby Gusto, who was born four weeks premature pictured with his mother. Sarah Dakin from the farm had to look after him in her house as he was born so early.. WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 14/06/21 .Newborn alpacas at Wildwood Alpacas, Albrighton..Baby Gusto, who was born four weeks premature pictured with Sarah Dakin from the farm. She had to look after him in her house as he was born so early..

So far six babies have been born at Wildwood Alpacas and two of those were premature.

However, thanks to the care of owner Sarah Dakin and her partner, Graham Jones, they have been nursed back to health and are now thriving.

Ten more alpacas are due to give birth at the 10-acre farm in the next few days and Sarah said that she expected to be "kept very busy".

Sarah said: "At this time of year I find it difficult to leave the farm because of all the births we expect from the girls in our 35-strong herd of alpacas.

"We are still open by appointment due to a booking system and are continuing to offer alpaca walking and picnics.

"Visitors will be able to see the babies and sometimes we get them to give them names.

"A local boy, called Frazer, celebrated his eighth birthday here a year ago and gave his name to one of the alpacas.

"We have started naming newborns by letters and this year are using the letter G.

"Galaxy was named by a 14-year-old, from Newport, who is doing a Duke of Edinburgh Award and helps out on Saturdays.

"We have Greta, because of the environmental aspect, and Gerald, who was named after my partner, Graham's, father.

"We expect to continue to be very busy in the next few weeks but are still offering birthday parties and activities for home education groups and pupil referrals.

"At Wildwood we also offer therapy sessions and have also just started taking books for visits to residential care homes.