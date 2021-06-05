West Midlands-based Marston's is among those that are facing the challenge of finding workers.

The industry says a mixture of Covid restrictions and limitations from Brexit are having an impact.

Marston's, which is based in Wolverhampton, has scores of pubs across the West Midlands, Shropshire and Staffordshire.

Many are food-led and new rules for table service means there is a need for more staff to be taken on.

But many landlords are finding it difficult to recuit the numbers they need.

A spokesman said: "We are keeping a really close eye on this. It is right across our estate and the country.

"We are actively recruiting for pub staff, chefs in particular and front of house staff."

This week the boss of pub chain JD Wetherspoon, Tim Martin, denied reports that his pubs have been hit by staff shortages due to Brexit.

Mr Martin, who was a vocal supporter of the UK leaving the European Union, told investors that reports "misrepresented Wetherspoon's position".

Labour-intensive social distancing restrictions such as table-only service are requiring more staff, while employees are finding the work physically demanding with some walking up to 15 miles a day on the job, the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) said.

Shortages had been intensified by some EU nationals not returning to the UK and a loss of furloughed staff who had moved away from the uncertainty surrounding the hospitality sector.

Most pubs are only operating at 60 per cent capacity because of the need to provide table service, which is hitting profit margins.

The BBPA has written to Employment Minister Mims Davies calling on the Government to urgently do what it can to help the sector.

It is of "paramount importance" that the Government sticks to removing restrictions on June 21 in order to show returning and prospective pub and hospitality staff that the sector is a safe and stable employer, it said.

It has also urged the Government to expand the Youth Mobility Scheme to cover more nations and provide a more flexible approach to immigration by reviewing the shortage occupation list, to help support pub and hospitality staffing needs for the long term.

The trade association has launched its 'Countdown to Freedom' campaign ahead of June 21, highlighting the cost and impact the remaining restrictions continue to have on the sector.

BBPA chief executive Emma McClarkin said: "Pubs in the West Midlands face a serious staffing shortage that has become acute. In some instances pubs are having to reduce capacity or close entirely because they do not have the staff to open. This is a major concern for our sector as it is hindering its recovery after lockdown. At our heart we are a people business and we need good people to provide the best hospitality.