University racing team unveils new look car

Wolverhampton University’s Dallara F308 is driven by professional driver Shane Kelly The Formula 3 racing team is run by students, competing in a professional series, the 2021 Hardall F3 Cup Championship.

The University of Wolverhampton Racing team (UWR) unveiled its new Formula 3 livery at the Silverstone Interactive Museum at the circuit in Northamptonshire.

The sponsors displayed on the car include Hadley Group, Made in the Midlands, Ocean Scan, Sercal NDT, Tungaloy and MyWorkWear.

The team, currently in its seventh year of racing, is comprised of students studying an array of different degrees including motorsport, automotive and aerospace engineering.

Shane Kelly, UWR’s professional racing driver, said: "Being here at Silverstone to launch the new livery is the result of all of the hard work that the students have put in to get to this point.

"Launching the car in this beautiful location makes it exciting for our students and sponsors, because without either of them we couldn’t go racing.

"Coming here to the Museum, It’s all about the heritage of racing and Formula 1.

"It really hits you when you’re sat next to these amazing cars and our car is among them and it reinforces the message for our students that racing is hard work, but there’s nothing else like it."

Lucy Thorpe, first year Motorsport Engineering student, said: "It’s amazing because I never thought I would be in this position.

"I never thought I could start a career in motorsport, but being part of UWR, supporting my studies with hands-on learning and coming here to the Silverstone Interactive Museum has really helped kickstart that."

Following the season opener at Silverstone, UWR leads the F3 Cup class with one class win and two class second places from the first three races.

The schedule for the remainder of the F3 season will see the team in action at Castle Combe, Oulton Park, Brands Hatch, Donington Park and Snetterton/