Dominic aiming to complete Three Peaks Challenge barefoot

Dominic Atkiss from Rowley Regis

It is all part of the training regime for Dominic as he prepares to take on an unusual challenge to raise money in memory of a friend.

Dominic, aged 22, from Rowley Regis, has already climbed Snowdon barefoot two years ago and raised £350 for Scotty's Little Soldiers, a charity which helps children of servicemen and women.

This time Dominic is preparing to take on the Three Peaks Challenge and climb the 3,560 feet up Snowdon, 3,210 feet up Scafell Pike and then the 4,413 feet to the summit of Ben Nevis without shoes or boots.

To ensure he can complete the arduous challenge without injury, Dominic will be accompanied by Captain Donnie Harris, from 22 Field Hospital, based at Aldershot, who is part of the Royal Army Medical Corps.

His father, Simon Atkiss, aged 44, and cousin Tyler Wroe, aged 22, who both also live in Rowley Regis, will be acting as support drivers during the challenge.

Dominic said: "I do things for charity and two years ago raised £350 for Scotty's Little Soldiers by going barefoot up Snowdon.

Helped

"It is a charity close to my heart as I lost a friend five years ago who was killed in Afghanistan and his son has been helped by the charity.

"I have been preparing for the challenge by walking barefoot to the shops and to meetings in the office but often get very strange looks and have to explain why I am not wearing shoes and socks.

"The plan is to start at 2am on May 29 at Snowdon and to complete the challenge in under 24 hours on the Friday.

"I have done the Three Peaks before but with boots on and it will be entirely different to complete all three peaks barefoot.

"When I did Snowdon barefoot my feet did not hurt until I reached the summit but I am not sure how I will feel after climbing the three peaks.

"However, I am pretty confident that I will complete the challenge because of the people I will be with that I know will push me to my limit.

"I have set a target of £1,000 that I would like to raise through my justgiving page and already have more than £300 pledged but would like to raise as much as possible."