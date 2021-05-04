Market goers enjoy music and good food and drink

Martin & Moira Jacks enjoy a cold drink at the walking street market Adrian Ford and Simon Richard Burke are dressed for the occasion The town crier and Stafford FM kept everyone entertained during the market Renata Szenyam and Joseph Hallows share a meal at the street market Stafford town crier Peter Taunton with Cameron Sherry (10) and his dad Gavin

The Stafford Walking Market took place in Stafford Market Square on Thursday, May 27, marking the first time the market had been able to run following the relaxation of Covid restrictions.

The market had been rearranged from a week earlier after high winds and rain were forecast and the decision proved to be a wise one as the sun shone throughout the event.

The market was officially opened by Stafford town crier Peter Taunton, before those in attendance were able to enjoy food and refreshment from a range of vendors.

These included the Bear Stafford with a range of cocktails and beers, food from Sprinkles Crepes and Waffles, Indian food from Urban Spice Box and Jamaican food from Jamrock Catering.

Table service was in effect to comply with Covid restrictions, with several street food vendors reportedly running out of supplies as a steady flow of people enjoyed the market.

There was also music and entertainment, with the line-up including The Magpies & JD, Sam Hollyman and The Lack of Commitments, with Shaun Baxter from Stafford FM Roadshow acting as host for the day.

The event was run by local company LR Partnership Events, which is also organising Staffs Fest at Lower Drayton Farm between Stafford and Penkridge at the end of June.

The next Stafford Walking Street Market take place on Thursday, June 10.

It will include entertainment from Emily Alise, Dom Shaw, The Vonics and Meatloud on stage, a musical statues competition for children and plenty of street food vendors, market stalls and mobile bars.