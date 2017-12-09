Sean Williams: Driver admits causing the 13-year-old's death

Joshua Harvey admitted the offence when he appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Sean, from Bushbury in Wolverhampton, died after being hit by a car in an accident on December 29 last year.

The 13-year- old, from Bushbury Lane, suffered traumatic head injuries in the accident at the junction of March End Road and Lakefield Road, Wednesfield, before being taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

He was certified dead in hospital later that night.

An inquest was told by police that Sean was hit by a Nissan Juke car.

He had run across two lanes of traffic at a set of lights which were on green at the time of the accident.

Harvey, aged 23, from Griffiths Drive, Ashmore Park pleaded guilty to causing the death of the teenager while driving the Nissan Juke without due care and attention.

He was given an interim driving disqualification and remanded on bail.

The court was told the delay would give time for the defence time to get medical reports on his ‘mental health issues.’

Harvey is expected to be sentenced after details of the case have been outlined to the court on December 15.

Judge Nicholas Webb warned Harvey that he faces a custodial sentence when he returns to court for his actions.

He said: “You have pleaded guilty to a very serious case.

“You must understand that the overwhelming probability is that you will be sent immediately to prison.”

After Sean’s death, his parents Elaine and Andrew paid an emotional tribute to their “amazing” boy and thanked their friends and family for the overwhelming support they had received.

They said: “Anyone who knew Sean would know he was an amazing, intelligent, polite, loving little boy.

“He will be truly missed by us, his mom, dad and family and friends.”

Friends rallied round after his death to raise money for the family.

They organised a special darts memorial cup event at the ECC Club, based on Showell Road in the city.