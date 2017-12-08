Record number of young people elected to Wolverhampton's youth council

A 46-strong group of youngsters put themselves forward for Wolverhampton's youth council and have now been elected to their roles.

They will represent the views of thousands of young people in the city as they confront decision makers about issues affecting their communities.

Councillor Phil Page, Deputy Mayor of Wolverhampton, said: "Wolverhampton council is committed to ensuring that our young people are included in the democratic processes and that our services meet their needs, and we welcome the level of challenge and scrutiny that members of our youth council provide."

The youth council, which formed in 2001, has evolved into a group for young people to make sure their views are considered by decision makers in the city.

Successful candidates, who are from 19 of the city's secondary schools and four youth organisations, were officially called to post during celebrations at Wolverhampton Art Gallery.

Youngsters also got together to mark the youth council's work in Wolverhampton over the past 12 months, as well as its national recognition.

This included a record turnout in the recent Make Your Mark vote - the highest result in the Midlands - to select subjects youth MPs needed to discuss in a House of Commons debate.

Former youth MP Emma Curran also contributed to the British Youth Council Select Committee report on body image.

Councillor Val Gibson, the council's cabinet member for children and young people, said: "The youth council has been incredibly active this year, raising the profile of Wolverhampton's young people both on a local and national stage, and contributing to the development of services for vulnerable children, young people and their families.

"The crucial role they play was recognised by Ofsted during its positive inspection of our children's services earlier this year, and I am looking forward to continuing to work closely with our new youth councillors in 2018."

The youth council, formed of people aged 11 to 19, will meet with senior council officers at least once a month to discuss various issues.

Young people elected to the council will take up the new roles in January.